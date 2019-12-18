Vybz Kartel New Prison Photos Brings Back Old Gaza Memories With Lisa Hyper

These Vybz Kartel and Lisa Hyper photos brings back some old Gaza memories.

Vybz Kartel was surprised with a blast from the past at the general penitentiary, GP, yesterday afternoon. Well, it wasn’t really a surprise as surely the dancehall deejay was aware of who was on his visitor’s list. Former Portmore Empire member and current dancehall artist Lisa Hyper visited Di Teacha and recorded the memories with photos of the two old friends. In the new images that have emerged, Vybz Kartel was dressed in a white shirt, jeans, and a pair of tan Wallabee Clark’s along with his black shades over his eyes.

The deejay posed from behind with his arms around Lisa Hyper, who was clad in a black and white sheer button down shirt and denim with hot pink kicks. The “Girls Night Out” deejay was all smiles as she put her hands over Kartel’s hands that were wrapped around her. In another photo, Lisa threw up the Gaza sign with both hands.

While it was a nostalgic and cute reunion, what most fans online were reacting to was Lisa’s caption. Alongside the photo she posted on her Instagram page, Lisa said, “Gaza First Lady Nuh Gal Cyaa Top Dis,” she wrote. “What A Lovely Day it Was @vybzkartel Happy I Was Able To Make You Laugh And Enjoy Today’s Visit.”

Even though Lisa Hyper probably didn’t mean anything by her post, fans are having a field day with the self-praised tone of the caption. Other reactions were mainly responses to Vybz Kartel’s significant change in hue. “Who is the dark skin man?” one fan asked in the comments. Jamaican Love and Hip Hop star Safaree also commented, “Wow.”

Lisa Hyper and Vybz Kartel, as you may recall, have quite a controversial history. During her time in the Gaza camp, Lisa became intimately involved with the Gaza boss, and some private photos of the two surfaced online and exposed the raunchy affair. Let’s just say this was the image that assured the world that Vybz Kartel was, in fact, not bluffing when he said, “It long till it bend like banana.”

Regardless of who Lisa’s debatable caption and Vybz Kartel’s difference in skin tone, fans are just happy to see new photos of the Gaza boss in time for 2020.