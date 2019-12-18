Obie Trice Fighting Eminem’s Battle Drops Another Vicious Nick Cannon Diss

Obie Trice is fighting Eminem’s battle.

The spat that began between Eminem and Nick Cannon has spiraled into a full-blown war involving half the hip hop industry. The latest soldier in the fight is Obie Trice. The “Good Girls” rapper is a longtime associate of Em, so it’s no surprise he took Slim’s side in the battle against the Wild ‘N Out host. While the feud began a decade ago with Eminem releasing the tracks “Bagpipes from Baghdad” and “The Warning” that claims he had a thing with Nick’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, which the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer vehemently denies.

Marshall Mathers reignited the flames two weeks ago when he released a diss track with Fat Joe that has the former America’s Got Talent presenter’s name all over it. In “Lord Above”, Em raps, “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered.”

Nick responded with a diss track of his own called “The Invitation,” which features Suge Knight and accuses the 47-year-old of performing fellatio on a man in a car and paying off his driver to hide the video. It was followed up by another track called “Pray For Him,” where Nick insults Em’s writing skills and claims he’s had some face work done.

Obie Trice entered the ring a week ago, releasing “Spanky Hayes,” in which he lashed out at Eminem and the Black Squad, calling them frauds and charlatans. He has now followed that up with a second diss track, creatively named “Spanky Hayes 2.”

On the new song, Obie leaves no prisoners, even going after Nick’s momma: “You’s a thespian first / Beth Gardner gave your bitch ass birth / What is wrong with her? / Who put the worm in her? / Who bust sperm in her? / Beth shoulda murdered ya /You’s a rich ni**a, stay in your lane /Don’t let this beef shit interfere with your fame.”

We think Em’s team won this round.