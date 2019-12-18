Boosie Badazz Says The Pilot Shoulder Blame For Juice WRLD’s Death

Boosie Badazz thinks the pilot is to be blamed for Juice WRLD’s untimely death.

Juice WRLD’s untimely passing as left a lot of his fans asking why. Why did he have to die, but more importantly, why did he take the easy route of swallowing the Percocet pill he had on board his flight from LA to his hometown of Chicago? The rapper suffered a seizure while he was making his way through the airport in the wee hours of December 08, 2019. According to reports, the police were awaiting the landing of his private jet in order to perform a search based on a tip from the pilot who saw them brandishing guns while they flew from Los Angeles.

The vocal Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz had a chat with VLAD TV, where he shared his thoughts on who he thinks is actually responsible for Juice’s death.

Boosie pointed his finger at the pilot of the plane for giving up information on the contraband, and firepower Juice and his team were packing.

Boosie commented, “I would beat the f-ing pilots a$$. Somebody need to beat that pilot a$$. The one who told the people he had guns on the plane. You the one that made the people come search the plane. That why he swallowed the sh*t, the rat that’s f***ing snitching. It’s a worldwide epidemic. Snitches. Old snitching a$$ b*tch driving a plane … you a hoe if you listening b*tch.”

Snitching has always been a major topic for discussion in American, especially in African American culture. Boosie has shared his disgust for snitches on more than one occasion. He blasted Tekashi 6ix9ine for the information he provided against his Nine Trey Blood members, which saw them receiving long sentences. He also saluted Bobby Shmurda for not being a snitch during his trial, which saw him getting locked away for seven years.

Juice WRLD and his associates were carrying three guns, 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, and metal-piercing bullets. These were all found from the search conducted after the plane landed.