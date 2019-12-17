JAY-Z and Kanye West Squashed TIDAL Legal Beef, Future Collabs On The Table

Jay Z and Kanye West recently reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, and more details regarding their legal dispute have emerged.

For some time, many people wondered what caused the fall-out between the hip-hop brothers. Rumors swirled for months about the possible causes, but Kanye West, at times, gave hints as to why he and Jay were estranged. First, Kanye mentioned in an interview how upset he was that JAY-Z and Beyonce did not make it to his destination wedding. Another theory emerged when he ranted about how disappointed he was about the fact that the Carters did not reach out after his wife Kim Kardashian was traumatically robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Regardless of what caused the rift between the two, what matters now is that the beef is squashed.

New reports are suggesting that all the legal woes that stood between JAY-Z and Kanye West have been settled. In 2017, Kanye severed his ties with JAY-Z’s streaming service, Tidal. The rapper had claimed that $3.5 million was owed to him, causing a lawsuit to be filed, which put a damper on him and Jay’s business relationship. According to TMZ, sources say the rap moguls reached an agreement in the lawsuit earlier this year. They added that all parties were content with the settlement, so that explains the “Otis” rappers smiling faces during their interaction at Diddy’s birthday party.

Jay and Ye have reportedly had multiple encounters this year already since they’ve repaired their relationship and decided to move forward, but Diddy’s party was the most public meeting between the two. The duo have already resumed business together, even making Kanye West’s opera “Nebuchadnezzar” exclusively available for streaming on Tidal in November. TMZ reports that there will also be more collaborations coming from the reunited powerhouses in the future.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Kanye and Jay Z have settled their differences because we’re sure Ye has asked himself, “What would Jesus do?” The Christian rapper who was baptized earlier this year is now devoted to serving God. Do you think we’re going to get a gospel rap song from Jay Z and Kanye West in 2020?