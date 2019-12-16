NBA YoungBoy Thanks Judge For Ending Probation, “She Helped Me Grow”

NBA YoungBoy credits the judge for giving him a new lease on life.

NBA Youngboy got his probation dismissed, and he is thanking the judge for a second chance. Today is a day NBA Youngboy will never forget. The rapper, who has been serving probation since 2017, is officially free of legal confinement. Most people in this situation would thank their lucky stars, but YoungBoy understands that it wasn’t luck but the grace of a good judge.

“She gave me the opportunity to have the opportunity,” the rapper told the media after his hearing. “She really help me grow. She help me get to this point, to be honest, because it would have been over. But it’s all good though.”

In 2017, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was put on a three-year probation for aggravated assault with a firearm. Earlier this year in May, YoungBoy was arrested for violating his probation when he shared a video to social media of him talking smack, which a judge caught wind of and deemed as threatening. The 20-year-old rapper who was 19 years at the time, was detained and did over two months in the slammer. NBA was released and put on house arrest, only being permitted to leave for the doctor, church, or the bank.

The Baton Rouge rapper finally had his probation hearing on Friday, December 13th, and the judge dismissed his probation after less than three years. In the video posted to Instagram a day ago, YoungBoy seemed utterly grateful and forever indebted to the judge that changed his life. It’s amazing how humbled we can become after a run-in with the law.

Now that NBA YounBboy is officially off probation now, he is not only free of his ankle bracelet, but he can also start performing again and going back to the studio to record music, so the rapper should be getting back on track soon – see what I did there?

Are you excited to see what’s next for the Never Broke Again rapper?