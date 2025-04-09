Davido Recounts 50 Cent Refusing To Take A Photo With Him

Davido is now one of the biggest stars in music, but his first encounter with one of the biggest stars, 50 Cent, wasn’t anything to brag about.

The Nigerian artist said when he was just 14, he had an encounter with the New York rap legend that left a lasting impression on him. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Davido shared that he and his family were celebrating his older brother’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas when they met 50 Cent.

Davado, who was a huge fan of Lloyd Banks, says he took a picture with the G-Unit rapper, but when he approached 50 Cent for a photo, the “21 Question” rapper bluntly declined.

“My brother was turning 21, my dad took everybody to Vegas but I was 14 so I can’t do nothing,” the “Unavailable” singer said. “They were doing the whole thing. I was just sitting in the lobby. I used to love Lloyd Banks, he was my favorite. So, I saw him and I went to him and took a picture with him.”

He added, “Then I saw 50 Cent, I went to him and said in Nigerian accent, ‘Wow! 50 Cent, I love you. Can I have a picture?’ He said, ‘No’ and just walked off.”

Davido says he met 50 Cent years later and shared the story with him, and again, the rapper had another blunt reaction, but in a good way. “I told him about the incident years later when we met as colleagues and he said, ‘You are here now, right?’” the Lagos singer said.

That incident is now water under the bridge as the two artists went on to collaborate and even performed together when 50 Cent brought out Davido at his show in Madison Square Gardens. Fifty has never spoken publicly about the incident, but he previously shared that he is a fan of Davido’s music.