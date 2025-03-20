Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Mo3’s Death

Yella Beezy is facing capital murder charges for the killing of rapper Mo3.

The “Play Yo Part” rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, was arrested on Thursday (March 20) following an indictment on capital murder charges. Dallas County, Texas, prosecutors allege that Yella Beezy was the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot to kill rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble.

Mo3 was shot and killed on November 11, 2020, in a brutal attack that saw gunmen chasing him down on Interstate 35 in Dallas, TX, before fatally shooting him. Prosecutors say the gunman, Kevon White, was hired by Beezy to carry out the brutal attack. The chilling murder was captured on video, leaving onlookers in fear.

Mo3’s murder had rocked the hip-hop community for years, with speculations that it might’ve been a rap beef that ultimately resulted in his death. It appears law enforcement is finally able to bring the main person behind his killing to face trial and bring justice for his family and loved ones.

Yella Beezy nor his legal team has not made a public statement regarding the indictment. He hasn’t yet got a court hearing to answer the charges.

There are reports that another rapper is involved in the murder-for-hire plot, and he is currently on the run and being sought after by US Marshall.

In the meantime, Mo3 fans are reacting to the indictment with shock and disbelief after learning that Yella Beezy is the primary suspect. “Yella Beezy being arrested for Mo3 murder was not part of my bingo book for this year, this is wild man wild times we’re in,” one person wrote. “They slow cooked that investigation, like some overnight ribs. You know the case built Ford Tough. Justice for Mo3.”