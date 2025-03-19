Pardison Fontaine Confirms Jada Kingdom Breakup In New Justin LaBoy Interview

Pardison Fontaine confirms his breakup with Jada Kingdom after months of speculation.

The rapper/songwriter and the dancehall baddie created waves in the entertainment space last year with their explosive romance splattered across social media. However, for several months, the two have been radio silent with no trace of them together, fueling speculations that there was trouble in paradise.

Pardi recently sat down with Justin LaBoy for a candid interview in which he dishes on the status of their relationship. “Right now? Yeah I’m single,” Pardi shared before LaBoy pressed him further, asking if it was a genuine breakup or just a phase they were going through. “I’m on the water, I’m focused on the man in the mirror. I’m just taking it easy,” the rapper said.

Pardison Fontaine gave some additional insight into their relationship without stating specifically what led to their split.

“For both of our mental, it was just like so better to keep everything under wraps,” he said. “Ni—s seen us here and there, but it was just so much better and easier for us just keep whatever we had the whole time. Just us enjoying each other, instead of it being on the forefront all the time.”

Pardi also called Jada Kingdom amazing and admitted that the only downside to the relationship was the weight he gained from eating a lot of Jamaican food. “The only thing bad about her bro, I gained 30 pounds when I was with her,” he admitted. “Curry this, jerk that… That was the only bad thing about her. But other than that, she good people. Shout out to Jay.”

Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom first hinted at a breakup last year around October when they abruptly stopped following each other on Instagram. The Jamaican singer later released a song called “Somebody Else,” in which she alluded to her heartbreak.

“You had too many months of draining me, It’s kinda hard to explain the things I’ve seen, Though if I know nothing else, I’m sure that distance is the only thing that keeps me free,” she sings.

Pardi and Jada Kingdom started dating in the fall of 2023 following his bitter split from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whom he dated for around two years. Megan accused him of cheating on her during their relationship while Pardi accused her of being a toxic person.