Diddy Tells Kanye West In Jail Phone Call He Is Going To Beat Case ‘And Get Next To You’

Diddy appears confident he will beat his federal case and link up with Kanye West.

A video of a jailhouse phone call between Diddy and Kanye West has surfaced online in which the Bad Boy rap mogul expressed positive sentiments about his upcoming trial. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, is set to go on trial in May of this year for racketeering and sex trafficking. These are all charges that could put him away for decades if found guilty.

Lately, Diddy found a very unlikely ally in Kanye West, who has been showing the embattled billionaire a lot of support on social media. Ye recently called Combs his idol and someone he looked up to while accusing his other celebrity friends of abandoning the Bad Bad Records founder in jail to rot.

In a new jail conversation shared by the Shade Room, Diddy expressed his thanks to Kanye West for taking care of his children and that he is confident he will beat the case. “I just want to thank you so much for just taking care of my kids man,” Diddy said. “Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call, you know what I’m saying. Nobody… That meant so much, that you reached out to them and took them under your wing.”

“I’m gonna beat this sh*t and get next to you,” Combs added. “We gon raise our families, and become the kings that we’re supposed to be.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Diddy urged Ye to focus on his music and get back to smiling again. It appears that he got wind of Kanye recent meltdown on social media in which he spewed some distasteful insults towards certain groups of people and towards Jay-Z and Beyonce.

“Get behind the mic, have some fun. Chop up them samples,” Combs continues. “Get back on your hit man vibe. Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F**k these other mother****ers, they are wasting your time. Put that love in your heart [and] enjoy yourself. When I get out there, I want to see you fu***ing tear down the stadiums, I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and performing and everything. I be dreaming of that sh*t.”

“We gon’ have years and decades to fight these mother****ers. Right now, enjoy your life. This is coming from me, from God to you,” the New York rapper/producer said.

In the meantime, Kanye West is under fire from fans for making disparaging claims about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children. Ye is also battling his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their daughter North West’s likeness. He claimed Kim owns the trademark to North West’s name after she seemingly objected to him putting her on a song with himself, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs, and Chicago artist Jasmine Williams. The song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” was released last week and was met with mixed reviews from fans.