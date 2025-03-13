Rick Ross Savagely Taunts 50 Cent By Bringing His Dead Mom Into Beef

Rick Ross takes aim at 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, as their beef escalates further.

The 50 Cent and Rick Ross beef is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, as the two went back and forth on social media again this week. The longtime rap rivals trade jabs following Fifty’s fallout with Big Meech and his son Lil Meech over their alliance with Rozay.

In a lengthy video shared on his Instagram Story this week, the Maybach Music Group rapper went on a tirade against his old nemesis. “I didn’t know that they say I was the only person that f—ed 50 Cent up,” Rozay said. “I ain’t know that, I’ma be honest. Tony Yayo told 50 Cent himself — y’all can Google it. Tony Yayo said, ‘I wouldn’t do that if I was [him].'”

Rozay added, “‘Cause Tony Yayo know them n-ggas ain’t got no money! Come on, man. Look at Tony Yayo and Auntie Murda — them n—as need facials. Old n—as whose skin ain’t even right, boy.”

Rick Ross also took aim at Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, who he called “Auntie Murda.”

“You see that n—a Auntie Murda?” Rick Ross said. “N—a ain’t never killed nothing. That n—a need a facial so bad. When I be seeing them blackheads on them n—as’ skin. Damn! Them n—as doing bad.”

Nevertheless, Rick Ross spent most of the video attacking 50 Cent, suggesting that the G-Unit films founder broke by questioning why he hadn’t finished building his film studio in Shreveport, Louisiana. “But look, 50. Boy, I see you struggling making that G-Unit Film Studio out there in Louisiana where the cheapest land at. You thought you was gon’ be able to do it and get them loans,” Rozay said.

“What’s taking so long?” the “Aston Martin Music” rapper added. “You ain’t even build the G-Unit Studio yet. That might be why when I stood next to [Big] Meech yo knees buckled. Put your back against the wall.”

As if the disrespect wasn’t enough, Rick Ross turned his attention to 50 Cent’s late mother, which many fans suggested was a bad move since it could further fuel the New York rapper’s rage. Perhaps that was Rozay’s real intention when he went on this rant. “I know you wanna make your momma one of them walking stars they put down there. F— how your momma live, n—a. Make her her own walking star,” Ross said.

Hip-hop fans are amazed how Rick Ross’s career stood the test of time against 50 Cent in a beef when all the other enemies of the G-Unit rapper were struggling to stay afloat.

The roots of their feud remain shrouded in mystery, yet rumors suggest that tensions first ignited during a contentious encounter at a BET event in the late 2000s. The enigmatic glare exchanged between 50 Cent and Rick Ross reportedly sparked the flames of animosity, laying the groundwork for a long-standing and publicized rivalry between the two rap heavyweights spanning two decades. Regardless of the true origin of their feud, it’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon.