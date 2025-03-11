Freddie Gibbs Unimpressed By Drake’s Warning About His Next Chapter In Rap

Freddie Gibbs is not worried about Drake’s new warning about his next chapter in rap.

The Toronto rapper shared what appears to be a warning to his haters as he gets ready to enter the next chapter of his career. On Monday, Drake made a rare post that includes several photos and videos of himself, including a still shot from the Daniel Day-Lewis film Phantom Thread. It’s clear that Drizzy is feeling alive again and perhaps is ready to drop some new solo music.

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” Drake wrote in the caption. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

It’s unclear what is Freddie Gibbs’ grouses with Drake’s statement, but judging from his reacting he seems very unimpressed. Gibbs shared a screenshot of the post on his burner Instagram account, youonlydie0nce, and added three covering mouth emojis.

Last month Gibbs’ shared he had an issue with the rollout of Drake’s new joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which uses the dollar signs in the title similar to Freddie Gibbs’ 2022 project, $oul $old $eparately. The album back cover art also uses rabbit cartoons, similar to the rabbit mascot that Gibbs taken on for years.

Some fans chided Gibbs, saying that the rabbit is not an exclusive symbol to him. However, Gibbs isn’t buying it and sounds off on Twitter about the artwork. “Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered,” he wrote.

Drake has not responded to Freddie Gibbs reaction to his post on Instagram, but its clear he is intended on channeling his frustration and focus into his music. The OVO rapper is still dealing with the aftermath of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, over which he is suing Universal Music Group.