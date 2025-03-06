Drake Unmoved By Wack 100 Career Ending Evidence Of A Hit Claims

Drake is reportedly unbothered by Wack 100 claims he has a flash drive of evidence that could end the Canadian rapper’s career.

In one of his recent Livestreams, Wack 100 sent a warning to Drake to cut ties with one of his soldiers, Top5, whom the artist manager calls bad news. According to Wack, he has been in possession of damaging information that could sink Drake’s career and it seems like Top5 is at the center of it.

“I see you got Top5 up there,” the West Coast native said while alleging that he has a thumb drive of damning information. “Drake needs to get away from Top5. This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I’m telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude [Top5]. This has been in existence for 90 days, and I have made sure… and it hasn’t went anywhere, personally.”

Wack 100 says Drake knows what he is talking about and urged the rapper to cut Top5 loose expeditiously. “I think you know what I’m talking about. That dude, with his mouth and the things he says,” he continues. “It does not support your career and how far you’ve come.”

Drake has not publicly responded to Wack 100, but Adam22 has shed some light on the allegation, saying he has spoken to the Toronto rapper, who is unbothered by the allegation. “Drake did his due diligence and found out it wasn’t suppose what it was,” Adam said. “He doesn’t seem worried at all about it, but the accusation was that basically Wack has evidence of Drake ordering a hat.”

Adam 22 reveals he spoke to Drake recently. He wanted to know about wack100 and the floppy disk pic.twitter.com/skqY4hVTth — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) March 5, 2025

Adam22 also says that Drake questioned the validity of Wack’s claim of having evidence on him by suggesting that he would’ve already used it to his advantage. Fans also reacted with an equal amount of skepticism surrounding Wack 100’s claims and whether Drake might be worried about what’s on the alleged flash drive.