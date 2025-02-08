Dancehall artiste Kiprich Named Person Of Interest By Police

Dancehall artist Kiprich is wanted by police amid a flare-up of violence in St. Catherine.

Kiprich, whose real name is Marlon Plunkett, was named among almost a dozen men as persons of interest in a bulletin released on Friday (February 7) by the St Catherine North police division. It’s unclear if the dancehall veteran has turned himself into the police yet. However, law enforcement officials are urging him to report to the nearest police station or the Spanish Town Police Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Kiprich sat down for an interview on Nationwide radio. He didn’t address the wanted poster by the police during that interview, nor did he address it on social media. Perhaps he has been in touch with his lawyer before turning himself in.

In the meantime, Kiprich fans have been reacting to the news with mixed reaction. “I just red something in the newspaper said your wanted man, I have to wipe my eyes to my sure I am reading correctly, I know your family from I was a little pickney, I used to come by ice from you, when you were working in your father shop. I would’ve never knew the day I see your name a called up in negativity, because u always a good yute,” one fan wrote.

See the list of names wanted by police below.

Dancehall artiste: Marlon Plunkett otherwise called ‘Kiprich’;

Damion Johnson otherwise called ‘Violence’;

Shevon Ulett otherwise called ‘Pitter’;

Carlos Fairweather otherwise called ‘Finger’;

Theodphilus Campbell otherwise called ‘Danga Reds’;

Romario Hobbs otherwise called ‘Pops’;

Donovan Richards

Dave Richards otherwise called ‘Buro’;

Alphanso McDonald otherwise called ‘Boo’, and

Orville Buckner otherwise called ‘Will’.

Daniel Smith otherwise called ‘ Fire’;

Cedric Brooks otherwise called ‘Sledge’;

Lorrel Morrris otherwise called ‘Dan Dan’;

Dayone Shaw otherwise called ‘Ramus’;

Eric Miller otherwise called ‘Chinna’ and

Jevaughn Blackstock otherwise called ‘Brandon’

Kiprich is best known for songs like “Telephone Ting,” “Joe Grind,” “Call Me,” “The Letter,” and “Star Far.”