50 Cent Calls Out Jay-Z’s Accuser Over Amid Inconsistencies In Her Story

New York rapper 50 Cent seems to believe that rapper Jay-Z is innocent of the accusations filed in a lawsuit by a Jane Doe claiming that the Reasonable Doubt rapper raped her in 2000.

The woman’s lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee alleges that she was 13 years old when the assault took place at an MTV VMAs after-party and that Diddy and Jay-Z allegedly raped her. However, many have questioned the accusations based on public knowledge of where Jay-Z was that night and inconsistencies in her story following an interview the victim did for NBC News.

The alleged victim appeared in the NBC interview published on Friday, where her identity is withheld. The woman is Caucasian and from Alabama. Her story, which the news company fact-checked, however, reveals many inconsistencies, including one where she claims that her father picked her up after the assault. However, her father denies knowing of the incident.

She also claims to have spoken to two celebrities, Benji Madden and his brother and even went into great detail to describe one of their tattoos. However, the celebrities were never in New York on that date but were on tour in the Midwest.

“I was talking to Benji Madden about his tattoo because it was his tattoo, that it was the Last Supper, because I have a religious background, and it was just something to talk about,” she said, pointing to her hand and describing the tattoo.

However, NBC News says the Maddens did not attend the 2000 VMAs. Other inconsistencies raised by her allegations are that Diddy and Jay-Z raped her at a house. However, both celebrities were photographed at different places and were not together that night.

Her lawyer, Buzbee, also doubled down on his support for his client. While acknowledging that there were inconsistencies, he urged that the case be properly vetted before being filed.

Jay-Z lashed out at Buzbee earlier this week, calling out the lawyer for basically filing an empty claim, hoping that he would settle. However, the rapper and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, lamented Buzbee not only filing the case but also putting the victim through a press run. Spiro told NBC that his client has filed for a dismissal of the allegations and will also seek disciplinary measures from the Bar Association against Buzbee.

In the hip-hop community, many appear to support Jay-Z, including 50 Cent, who raised questions about the victim’s story.

“Man the b–ch lying, her own daddy wouldn’t support the story. Coulda ruined the man’s life WTF Buzbee gotta pay for this sh*t,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

50 Cent’s position on the allegations is a stark departure from his regular commentary on Diddy, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges and a series of civil lawsuits by victims claiming they were drugged and raped by him.