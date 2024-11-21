Lil Scrappy Admits He Isn’t In Love With Bambi Anymore, ‘I just do not like her’

Lil Scrappy gets candid about his feelings for his ex-wife Bambi.

The Atlanta rapper says he doesn’t like the mother of his children anymore. Lil Scrappy recently announced that he is expecting another child with another woman. Bambi had seemingly reacted to the announcement, making fun of it with the launch of her new children’s book, A New Baby For Us. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta stars have three children together, but this is Scrappy’s fifth.

Lil Scrappy shared his feelings in a new video on his Instagram in which he reacted to Bambi posting a photo of herself with a man named Rayface. “I just do not like her,” the rapper said while admitting that he doesn’t want to use the word ‘hate’ because it might be too far.

“Hate is a strong word, strong word. I just don’t even have the energy for that sh– anymore,” he continues. “It’s about getting money and taking care of them kids man. I don’t even look that way. I just keep moving, get my money. Do what I’ve been trying to do for the longest, like I’m doing it.”

Lil Scrappy and Bambi have been throwing shade at each other on social media since finalizing their divorce in 2023. The couple split after being together for many years and being married for five of those years. The Love and Hip Hop stars have also had their ups and downs as co-parents, with much of the drama being aired on the show.

Scrappy also responded to fans questioning his decision to have more children and whether or not he is taking care of them. “First of all y’all gotta know that I am going to take care of all them kids. You ain’t even have to talk about that,” he said while joking about his plans to get a DNA test.