Joe Budden Cosigns Dancehall Artist Valiant New Single “Little Red Riding”

Joe Budden gave dancehall star Valiant’s new song “Little Red Riding” his blessing on his podcast.

Valiant has been having a great year in his career, with a steady release of new songs and overseas tours. His fans are always hearing him on the airwaves and can always get a chance to see him perform live in major music markets like the US, Canada, and Europe. His new song “Little Red Riding” is gaining traction locally and overseas, and now it reaches the ears of Joe Budden and his podcast listeners.

The former Slaughterhouse rapper and his co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast were locked into Valiant’s “Little Red Riding” on Tuesday (November 19). Budden typically plays some of his favorite new joints on his podcast, highlighting some of the current music trends, and ever so often, he drew from his dancehall catalog.

“We going with a record by Valiant and this song is called ‘Little Red Riding’,” Budden said, much to the surprise of his co-hosts Melyssa Ford, Lamar “Ice” Burney, and Parks Vallely.

Valiant released the song on November 8, 2024, with a dark and haunting video directed by Rizzy. The track is featured on the Riffle Behavior Riddim, produced by Slingerz Records. Chronic Law also debuts a new song on the beat, “Fada Dark. Other dancehall artists on the beat include Najeeriii, Kraff, Malie Donn, and Kman 6ixx.

https://twitter.com/urbanislandz/status/1859320980268515790

Valiant reacted to Joe Budden’s cosign by resharing the clip on his Instagram Story with a praying hands emoji signaling his gratitude. His fans have also been resharing the clip across social media. “This is a good look for Valiant and Dancehall big up Joe Budden for this,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Valiant the top young artists still in dancehall.”