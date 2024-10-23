Cardi B Was Livid After Child Protective Services Visited Her Home

Cardi B blows off steam on social media after Child Protective Services visited her home recently.

What appears to be a prank call isn’t so funny because Cardi B threatens to sue the unknown person behind it. The Bronx rapper shared in an Instagram Live session that not only did CPS visit her home, but cops also showed up to do a welfare check on her children. The “Enough” rapper is currently going through a divorce from Offset that is shaping up to be messy. But it seems like some opposing fans are taking matters into their own hands.

Authorities did not reveal who made the call to alert law enforcement and the CPS to go to Cardi B’s house, but folks on social media are blaming petty fans for what went down. Nevertheless, the rapper vows to get to the bottom of it and take legal action against those involved.

“I swear to you I’m gonna get to the bottom of it,” she said. “For you mother-—–s to do a little prank call with Child Protective Services to come to my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f—ing dumb? This is when the pranks start getting too far — when you a——s think it’s funny.”

“We’re the only people of color in my neighborhood completely and for mother—ers to pop up in my house with cops and Child Protective Services because you mother—ers want to do an anonymous call involving my children,” she added.

Cardi B assured everyone on her Live that her kids are doing great and are well taken care of as she and Offset figure out co-parenting. The “Money” rapper shared that she and her baby daddy spent $45,000 on private school for their daughter Kulture alone. The estranged couple recently welcomed their third child despite their separation.

Cardi B went on Instagram live lastnight upset after somebody anonymously called Child Protective Services on her pic.twitter.com/J84uBjYnPT — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 22, 2024

Cardi celebrated her 32nd birthday earlier this month by jetting herself and her children to Paris, where she shelled out $50,000 per night for an Airbnb. After a wild night of partying, she vowed never to drink again. She also dished on how she flashed her cousin Glorilla, who FaceTimed her to wish her a happy birthday. The two female rappers have been very close since they found out that they were cousins.

Offset has not reacted to CPS visiting Cardi B to check on their children.