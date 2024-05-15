Dancehall Artist Pablo YG Gifted His Mother A BMW For Mother’s Day

Dancehall artist Pablo YG honored his mother in a big way on Mother’s Day. The deejay splurged on a BMW 5-Series for the leading lady in his life.

The artist shared a video of his mother test-driving the luxury German vehicle as he looks on. Pablo YG, who has always credited his mother as his biggest supporter in his musical journey, has seen his career skyrocket over the past year with a string of chart-topping hits. His music, including popular singles “Realest,” “Walk Alone,” and “Radar,” has not only gained him international recognition but also become his personal anthems, propelling his career to new heights, and making one of the leading new generation artists in the dancehall space.

The deejay dropped his debut EP, Richer N Richer, earlier this year, which received a great reception from fans. The lead single off the project was one of the biggest songs in dancehall last year, and the artist said the song eventually became his anthem that helped grow his career globally.

Pablo YG also made his Reggae Sumfest debut last year, for which he received high praise from his fans and peers in dancehall for his stellar performance. “2023 for me was the beginning of greatness,” he told the Star. “One of my best moments was definitely Sumfest; I debuted on it with reduced time given, but I was able to learn how to adjust and deliver within a tight schedule.”

Pablo YG splurge on a Bimmer for his Mother's Day gift to his motherhttps://t.co/Js7QFV50DJ pic.twitter.com/efcO7DLady — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) May 15, 2024

In the meantime, fans are showing love to Pablo YG for his Mother’s Day gift to his mother. “Wonderful to see the young artists honoring their mothers on Mother’s Day, good job Pablo YG buy her the house next young man,” one fan wrote. Another female fan wrote, “Love to see it and love how the young artists a show out for their mothers this is a good look. Mommy ago skate pon e toll road later just make sure you build the house too.”