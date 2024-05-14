Shenseea’s “Honey Boy” With Purple Disco Machine Debuts On Billboard

Shenseea earned her first Billboard charting single of the year with her “Honey Boy” collab with Purple Disco Machine and Benjamin Ingrosso, which also features Nile Rodgers.

Her latest chart achievement means that the Jamaican singer has charted on Billboard every year since 2021. “Honey Boy” debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard Sweden Songs chart this week after getting a great reception from fans. The song was released on May 2nd with an accompanying music video in which Shenseea made an appearance. The Alice Fassi-directed cut has since surpassed 425,000 views on YouTube.

Shenseea is getting ready to deliver her sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, due on May 24th. She has already released three songs off the project, “Hit & Run,” “Neva Neva,” and “Die For You.” She taps artists like Coi Leray, Anitta, Masicka, and Wizkid for the album. She recently shared that she has signed hard copies of the album that her fans can preorder.

In the meantime, Shenseea is celebrating another musical milestone after her single “Lighter” with Tarrus Riley crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube, making it one of her most popular songs.

The “Waistline” singer also saw tremendous success with her first single this year, “Hit & Run,” featuring Masicka and Stephen’ Di Genius’ McGregor. The music video has over 44 million views on YouTube as fans celebrate his return to her dancehall roots following her decision to experiment with different sounds like pop and hip hop.

In a 2022 interview, Shenseea clarified her statement about taking a break from dancehall to spread her wings internationally. “I told myself I’m gonna do dancehall for five years. I have given myself to dancehall; I have given y’all hits upon hits, upon hits… for five years bro… and I am not leaving dancehall because I could never. What you f**kin’ thought. I did not say that,” she said amid criticism in the dancehall space that she had abandoned the genre.

Nevertheless, Shenseea says she is giving her fans more of the music they want this year, which is primarily dancehall anthems.