Soulja Boy Attacks Meek Mill With Crude Comment About Diddy

Soulja Boy had some not so kind words for Meek Mill following his feud with Metro Boomin. The Philly rapper managed to anger two rappers in one day, namely 50 Cent and Soulja Boy.

After getting into it with the G-Unit chief over his beef with Diddy’s son, King Combs, Meek Mill, then turned his attention to Soulja Boy when he responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter/X. Following his heated back-and-forth with 50 Cent, the Dreamchasers rapper then caught some strays from Soulja and DJ Akademiks.

“Don’t grow up trying to be Soulja Boy. Boy an idiot,” the fan wrote. Meek quickly responded, saying, “Soulja if you say you’re gonna smoke somebody and they see you and actually smoke you it’s self defense … yall losing touch if reality for some likes and clout insane.”

The SODMG rapper quickly clapped back, writing, “Didn’t Diddy f**k u in the a**?”

Soulja Boy ignited a beef with Metro Boomin over the weekend which saw 21 Savage stepping in to defend the music producer. Soulja took issue with a decade old tweet by Boomin that reads, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

The rapper went on Instagram Live to air out the producer, demanding he delete the tweet, and even accused him of sacrificing his late mother. Metro Boomin’s collaborator, 21 Savage, stepped in and called out Soulja Boy, but he too eventually became a target of the SODMG rapper on social media.

Metro Boomin ignores Soulja Boy’s rant and instead chooses to pay tribute to his late mother on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest of all time,” he wrote in one tweet, adding, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the strong Queens out there!! Especially the single ones. You are appreciated!”

Boomin’s mother, Leslie Wayne, was killed by her husband in 2022 in an apparent murder suicide.

Meek Mill has since deleted his tweet about Soulja Boy and has not responded to his comment about Diddy. The Philadelphia rapper also indicated that he would channel his focus on his music and stop responding to rappers on Twitter/X, but some fans pointed out that he has made similar claims in the past and has not stuck to them for long.