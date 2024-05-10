Freddie Gibbs Denies Abusing Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend, Shares Text Message Evidence

Freddie Gibbs is dealing with more allegations of physical abuse by another woman whom he was dating. Jasmine Grenaway shared the shocking details about her experience dating the “Built For This” rapper while announcing that she is pregnant with his baby.

“Happy early Mother’s Day to me! Y’all go tell Freddie Gibbs congratulations [tada emoji],” Grenaway wrote in a since-deleted tweet on X on Friday.

She also shared that people warned her about Freddie Gibbs while she was dating him, but she never listened until she experienced physical abuse at his hands. “I’m not above mistakes,” she admitted. “I’ll admit, I should’ve listened to the warnings from everyone. But, here I am. I’m a real ass bitch so I’ll take that on the chin. A s*cka I am not tho.”

Grenaway then shared several photos as evidence of the alleged abuse, showing bruises on various parts of her body. “I am not a slave to public opinion,” she wrote. “Truth is truth. Nobody is more disappointed in me than myself. So y’all can defend my abuser if that’s what you want to do. I truly don’t want sympathy. I just had to share my story. The info is yours now and y’all should do as you please with it. We’ve all been dumb before, I just chose to share. I’m not ashamed. I’m human.”

Freddie Gibbs has since responded to the allegations, denying that he was abusive towards her. The rapper shared screenshots of messages he said supported his claims. “The devil is a lie my ni***,” he wrote in a tweet before adding in another tweet, “I hate to do this type sh*t but here we go.”

In one of the alleged message chains, Grenaway told Gibbs that she loves him and don’t want to beef with him. “I love you and I know you’re going to kill it tonight,” she wrote. “You are my best friend and going to treat you vvu the way you I III L1V1111-1 kV LI COL deserve. You don’t have to be with me. I am grateful for all of the experiences you’ve shared with me and I don’t want you to be confused about my character. If nothing else I’m a woman of God and I know in my heart I don’t want to beef with you. That’s not real. I really love you and that’s really how I feel.”

“The plane is taking off,” Jasmine added in her messages. “Again, I love you and I hope that you’re willing to give me a chance at just being your friend and redeeming my character. I promise, no drama. I really do hope that you are able to show the world how funny you are tonight. Wishing you the very best.”

According to Freddie Gibbs, the messages were on May 1 of this year, and nine days later, she is alleging that he abused her.

“Last week was a really unfortunate situation,” she wrote. “I apologize for it and for the aftermath of it. I really do love and appreciate you. I don’t want you to feel like one night defines our whole relationship. Sh*t really does happen. If we are for each other, we’ll both do what needs to be done for it to last. If not, then at least we’ve learned that love might not always be enough. I don’t think what happened has anything to do with your character as a man. Don’t group me in with anyone from your past. I’m not that. But I understand your point, and I hate that you feel that way. I really love you and if this is something you don’t think you can do anymore, please do what you need to do. I am still going to be your friend. Don’t feel pressured to be in a relationship with me. Maybe it’s bad timing. I just know we have something special and both of us should be more responsible about it.”

I hate to do this type shit but here we go pic.twitter.com/XhSn0sEFpN — Big ? (@FreddieGibbs) May 10, 2024

Gibbs admitted that he regret having to post the messages to defend himself from the allegations.