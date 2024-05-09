Sean Paul Cosigns Ice Spice Sample Of ‘Gimme The Light’ In Video Teaser

Sean Paul is reacting to Ice Spice’s upcoming track that samples one of his early 2000s hits.

Grammy-nominated artist Ice Spice is rolling out a new track this week, and it features a sample from a popular dancehall crossover hit. The New York rapper took to social media to announce the impending release two weeks ago. Over on Instagram, Ice Spice shared a still from the music video that sees her blazing up a doobie in a pink Range Rover with pink interior. She captioned the post, “Gimmie A Light!!! dropping 5/10 pre-save in bio.”

The title samples internationally acclaimed dancehall star Sean Paul’s 2002 smash hit “Gimme The Light,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard chart, becoming the first solo track of his career to chart that high. In Ice’s new single, the Sean Paul track can be heard slowed down with an increased pitch before the rapper starts doing her thing. The track will be released as part of the Bronx rapper’s debut album Y2K, which she recently confirmed she is finally done recording. While the rapper is yet to announce a date for the album release, she revealed that it will be coming in 2024.

The 24-year-old previewed the new song during her performance at Coachella in April and later teased it on Instagram. After her appearance at the festival, Ice Spice shared a video of herself mouthing the lyrics to the song while it blasted through the speakers in her Sprinter. The ginger bombshell added a thirst trap in the second slide that showed off her voluptuous figure in her lace black bodysuit, attracting over a million likes to the post.

On Wednesday (May 8), the rapper took to social media to share the official trailer for the music video set to drop this Friday. Sean Paul reacted to the clip over on X with the side-eye emojis, tagging Ice Spice in his tweet. “Gimme A Light” is the second track off of Ice Spice’s freshman full-length project titled Y2K, which is a nod to her birthday, January 1, 2000.