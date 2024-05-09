Gunna and Future Clash On Twitter Over Albums Dropping Same Date

Future and Gunna are trading subliminal slights after the rappers revealed coinciding release dates.

It is evident that Gunna has seemingly lost some respect and gained some enemies since the YSL RICO case. Fans kept their eyes peeled when the rapper along with Young Thug, got arrested in the case, and when Gunna was released while Thugger stayed in custody, it did not bode well for the rapper in the court of public opinion. Many hip-hop artists and fans have since been icing out the Georgia rapper, and now it looks like Future is not so fond of him either amidst his controversial release.

Gunna’s new album One of Wun is slated to arrive on Friday, May 10, and while fans were looking forward to hearing the songs on the project, it now seems that they are more excited to see Future and Gunna battle it out on the charts. Future took to social media this week to announce that he, too, will be releasing a brand new project. The Atlanta rapper revealed that he’s dropping a mixtape on Friday as well, and he did so in the least subtle way possible while dissing Gunna’s unreleased album. On Tuesday (May 7), Future took to X, formerly Twitter, to say, “F**k yo album sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE.”

This stirred some excitement (and controversy) online as fans salivated over the idea of some more rap beef, or at the very least, unfriendly competition. Gunna soon caught wind of Future’s diss and took to X to share yet another subliminal writing, “fuc what these boys talking bout.” Naturally, these two are going to be looking to outdo each other on the charts with their respective new projects. As this will mark Future’s third month of consecutive releases, he is already on a roll, and on the heels of the success of his joint sequel with Metro Boomin and the enormous fallout that has ensued among the playmakers of the hip-hop community, fans are likely eager to hear what else the instigating Future has to say.

Future and Gunna are longtime collaborators who released tracks together as recently as 2022, including “Pushing P” and “For a Nut” with Young Thug. The latter dropped less than two weeks before Young Thug was arrested on an array of RICO charges on May 9. Gunna then turned himself in within 48 hours of Thugger being taken into custody. By December, he was a free man by way of a plea deal and time served, and widespread speculation that he had snitched would soon befall him. Of course, the rapper has vehemently denied the claims, insisting in a statement posted to his social media that he has not cooperated or agreed to be a witness, nor does he intend to be involved in the YSL RICO trial at all.

Fast forward to 2024 which is panning out to be the year of the rap beefs, and Future is blatantly calling out Gunna for a numbers duel. Who will chart higher and claim the win? Will it be the infamous rapper and alleged snitch or the man who has had two No. 1 albums in the last two months?