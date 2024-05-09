Bounty Killer Shares Post Surgery Photo, Was Sick During Beenie Man Verzuz Battle

Bounty Killer shared with fans that he underwent a major surgery in 2021 and was battling an illness during his infamous Verzuz battle with Beenie Man.

The dancehall legend shared a photo of his surgery cut on his Instagram account on Wednesday night while giving a glimpse of what his life has been like for the past few years. According to Killer, his life hasn’t always been what it appears on social media, as he often shares content of himself in happier times.

In his lengthy post, Bounty Killer thanked the medical staff at the University Hospital, Toney Twaits Ward, for taking care of him during this period. The Wardlord didn’t share the nature of his illness or how long he was hospitalized.

“The first I’m sharing this with the public 3yrs ago in may 2021 I did a major surgery and with the mercy of god i was able to be healed and full recovered in less than one year different type of struggles,” Bounty wrote. “Don’t compare my life or try comprehend it give thanks to my family close friends the doctors nurses and staff at the University Hospital Toney Twaits Ward particularly life is a journey not a destination if you can’t run walk if you can’t walk then creep but don’t stop until you drop I was out here jumping and prancing during the whole healing process in the pandemic like a mutant.”

Bounty Killer has been getting a lot of support from his fans and peers in dancehall since sharing the post on Instagram. Dancehall artists Spice, Wayne Marshall, Kiprich, Stacious, I-Octane, Chi Ching Ching, and Kabaka Pyramid have all shown love to the General.

“Protected by di most high More works to be done,” Kabaka wrote. Spice chimed in, saying, “GOD IS THE MASTER. Blessings My General, So Glad you’re here to rejoice his Greatness.”

“The mystery is the mystery and the man is just the man,” one of Bounty’s former proteges, Wayne Marshall, wrote.

Bounty Killer also responded to a fan’s comment about him dealing with the same illness he underwent surgery for during his Verzuz clash with longtime rival turn friend Beenie Man in 2020. The deejay wrote, “Yes I were,” in response to the fans’ comment. The legendary deejay was very active then as he partook in perhaps the most legendary Verzuz battle of the entire series, with millions of fans tuning in Globally.

Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland later named the Beenie Man and Bounty Killer Verzuz their favorite battles of the series while noting that Verzuz was influenced by Jamaica’s sound clash culture.

“Can’t mention VERZUZ without Bounty Killer and Beenie Man,” Swizz Beatz wrote. “The FIRST to do a Verzuz in the same room, get visited by the police, have the Prime Minister of Jamaica watch, AND have perfect WIFI (IYKYK). VERZUZ was influenced by sound clashes – Thank you Beenie, Bounty, and everyone who made it happen.”