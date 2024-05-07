Bounty Killer Beaming With Pride After Son Major Myjah Meets Rihanna

Bounty Killer’s son, recording artist Major Myjah, who has just landed a major record deal, had the good fortune of meeting Bajan singer and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna. The pop star was spotted at the launch of A$AP Rocky’s Puma sneakers in Miami over the weekend.

Rihanna popped out on Sunday (May 5) sporting a new pink do as she supported her hubby on his latest Puma collaboration, which was launched at the Formula 1 arcade event in Miami.

In a video shared by Major on his Instagram account, Rihanna acknowledges him as “Bounty’s son” as the two exchange a quick chit-chat about meeting him when he was 12 years old and his decision to get into music. A person is also heard in the background telling Rihanna that he “just got signed,” suggesting that he has a new label deal.

“Caught up wit @badgalriri last night @f1 @puma x @asaprocky pop up,” he captioned the video.

Rihanna’s love for reggae/dancehall music is undeniable. The artist’s hit breakout single, “Pon the Replay,” was a dancehall track. Over the years, she has shown knowledge of Jamaican culture and its artists, including veterans like Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, and others.

Bounty Killer shared his reaction to the exchange between his son and Rihanna. “Premier league,” the artist wrote.

“She said that’s bounty killer son I love it,” another person wrote. “It’s in the blood line from the King to di King son Meksense,” another person wrote. “Like.. this was a full circle that’s gonna lead to a bigger full circle & im so excited for it #lifesgreat,” one fan of Major said.

Bounty Killer's son Major Myjah met Rihanna in Miami for the first timehttps://t.co/X28LjfpUns pic.twitter.com/5R1bu9aSKW — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) May 7, 2024

Major Myjah is an R&B and hip-hop artist who is known for his songs like “Crushin,” “I Can’t Breathe,” and “Trying.” The artist recently announced that he has tour dates in Atlanta alongside a few legends in the business.