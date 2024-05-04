Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancee Unfollowed Him On Instagram, Following Dave Free

Kendrick Lamar’s fiancee Whitney Alford unfollowed him on Instagram and is following Dave Free amid allegations made by Drake in his diss song, “Family Matters.”

As the beef between the two rap heavyweights intensified, wild allegations started to be thrown from both sides. Drake claimed in “Family Matters” that one of Kendrick Lamar’s children with Whitney Alford was fathered by his manager, Dave Free. K.Dot quickly returned fire with “Meet The Grahams,” an explosive diss track in which he claimed that Drake had fathered more secret children.

“You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/ Don’t make it Dave Free’s/ ‘Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD/ Then this is all makin’ plenty f***in sense to me,” Drake raps.

The Toronto rapper also shared a diamond ring that is allegedly the engagement ring that Kendrick Lamar used to propose to his high school sweetheart in 2015. Drizzy also claimed that K.Dot had to hire a crisis management team after he allegedly beat up his baby mother.

While Drake has since denied that he has a secret 11-year-old daughter, Kendrick nor his fiancee have not responded to the allegation about one of their children. To make the chatters even louder, Whitney is currently not following Kendrick Lamar on Instagram, and she is, however, following Dave Free, who likes and comments on some of her photos. Dave Free also does not follow Kendrick, but he only follows one account, which is the official PGLang account.

It’s unknown how long ago she unfollowed the Compton rapper, but fans are only now noticing it after Drake’s allegation. Some fans are not thrilled about the two rappers bringing their kids into the beef, but all gloves are off the moment children are mentioned.

A recent surfaced post by Whitney Alford is also making the rounds on social media in which she shed light on her personal journey.

“I was stuck in a time and place that was no longer my reality and was no longer serving me,” she wrote while sharing she underwent counseling. “My babies forced me to take a long look at myself and journey back through the very things that made me.”