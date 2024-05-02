Drake’s New Diss Song Not Coming Just Yet, DJ Akademiks Shed Light

Drake is rumored to be dropping a response to Kendrick Lamar tonight or on Friday, but DJ Akademiks says not so fast.

His first track, “Push Ups,” was leaked to DJ Akademiks before it was officially released to streaming services, so the podcaster has become a bit of a middleman funneling information from Drake’s camp to the masses. Other podcasters have been putting things out, which sometimes adds a layer of confusion or excitement to the ongoing beef.

DJHed shared on Thursday (May 2) that Drake is dropping his next diss song for Kendrick Lamar tonight. “I HEAR the boy IS DROPPING A ‘HIT’ RECORD TONIGHT,” Hed wrote on Twitter/X. He added in another tweet, “Best of luck to you.”

DJ Akademiks commented on one of his posts with a cap emoji, suggesting that it’s not true. AK later called into Kai Cenat’s Livestream to shed more light on what is likely happening behind the scenes. The bottom line is there is no new music coming from Drake’s camp tonight. Perhaps the highly anticipated song is coming tomorrow or on the weekend, but knowing Aubrey, he is very calculated about when and how he dropped these songs, so expect it without a moment’s notice.

DJ Akademiks says Drake is not dropping his new Kendrick Lamar diss track tonight “Drake’s not dropping tonight… he’s dropping soon though, but not tonight” pic.twitter.com/bV1wEsqhDv — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) May 3, 2024

Confirmed. Best of luck to you https://t.co/uWQEaoBgZc — DJHed (@DJHed) May 2, 2024

“Drake’s not dropping tonight, he’s dropping soon though, but not tonight,” AK said.

Although DJ Akademiks appears to be in the know about Drake’s handling of the beef, he has been wrong a number of times about some of his claims. That being said, expect new music from Aubrey at any moment.

Kendrick Lamar took around two weeks to respond to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss song. That delayed response led some fans to question his seriousness about the beef, especially since he was the catalyst after taking shots at Drizzy and J. Cole in “Like That.” In contrast, it has now been around four days since K.Dot released “Euphoria,” and fans are already anticipating a response from the Canadian rapper.