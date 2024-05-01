Drake Compares Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Song To Popular 90s Movie

Drake has shared his reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, comparing it to the popular 1990s movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

In one segment of his “Euphoria” diss track, K.Dot raps about his hatred of Drake, which reminded fans of a famous DMX interview in which the late rapper expressed everything he doesn’t like about the Canadian rapper. “I don’t like anything about Drake,” DMX said in a 2012 interview. “I don’t like his f***ing voice. I don’t like what he talks about. I don’t like his face. I don’t like the way he walks. Nothing.”

Kendrick Lamar went a step further by including the women that Drake dates and even suggesting that is how the entire culture feels about the “God’s Plan” rapper.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/ We hate the b**ches you f**k, ’cause they confuse themself with real women/ And notice, I said we, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’,” Lamar raps.

Several hours after the lengthy diss song simmered and Drake had a chance to listen it, he shared his reaction by posting a clip from the 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You on his Instagram Story.

Drake via his IG story ? pic.twitter.com/sljOOSJb5e — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) May 1, 2024

Drake has not yet respond with another diss song, but he is likely in the studio cooking. So it’s only a matter of time before it hit the internet. Unlike Drizzy and Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar didn’t leak the song to DJ Akademiks to premiere it, but instead released it directly on streaming platforms including YouTube where it clocked 2 million views in the first 24 hours.

“Euphoria” is the Compton rapper’s response to Drake’s diss song “Push Ups.” Drizzy released another song, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” but has since deleted it from all platforms following threats of a lawsuit by Tupac Shakur’s estate for his use of an AI voice of the late rapper on the song.