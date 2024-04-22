Shenseea & Tarrus Riley’s ‘Lighter’ Her First Music Video To Hit 100 Million Views

Shenseea scored her first 100 million stream music video after “Lighter” featuring Tarrus Riley surpassed the milestone this week.

The music video hit YouTube on September 6, 2020, over three years ago, and now it joins an elite club of dancehall songs with over 100 million views on YouTube. “Lighter,” which was produced by Rvssian, is one of the biggest songs in the catalog of both Shenseea and Tarrus Riley. The chemistry the two singers showcased also resulted in fans begging for more.

In reacting to the milestone, Shenseea manager Romeich Major wrote, “Greatness a just greatness @shenseea @tarrusrileyja @rvssian #lighter powered by @romeichentertainment one of my all time favorite songs 100 MILLION VIEWS! congratulations to everyone who played apart in this song and music video @xtremeartsja big upfor shooting such a simple and lovely video! Continue streaming my side and have a great week!”

Shenseea also thank her fans for supporting the song as she reveled in the moment on Instagram Live. The Jamaican singer also has other songs whose music videos are heavily streamed by her fans moving them closer towards the 100 million views mark. “Blessed” featuring Tyga currently has 67 million views while her new song “Hit & Run” featuring Masicka has over 36 million views despite being released two months ago.

In the meantime, Shenseea is readying her sophomore album, which is due sometime this year. She will be releasing a new song off the project on Friday this week. However, she has yet to share a release date or title for the album. Earlier this year, she hinted that the project would arrive around March of this year, but she said her label should be blamed if there were any delays.

“A lot of people joined the team, whole heap of new people, and since then, it’s behind the scenes we’re fighting ‘oh wait no this no this’ so we weren’t working cohesively together, and mi feel this year we understand each other more and have more leniency, power and control,” she said about her label.