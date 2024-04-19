Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Julie Reacts To Him Calling Their Children ‘Evil’

Brian McKnight earned a response from his ex-wife, Julie McKnight after he seemingly suggested that their children are evil.

The legendary singer and his ex-wife and their children have been estranged for quite some time now and regularly aired each other out on social media. Brian McKnight caught some heat from some of his fans on social media this week when he lauded his step-daughter Julia, whom he called his “one and only daughter,” while completely disowning his other children with his ex-wife.

McKnight also shared a video of himself seemingly shading his biological children. “In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity, even if that evil and negativity is related,” the singer said. “We want everyone to live a life that they love. But in order to do that you have to get rid of that evil and negativity.”

One fan commented on the post chiding Brian McKnight for disowning his children while invoking God. “The same God that said ‘honor your father & mother’ also said ‘Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him,'” the fan wrote. “AND ‘train up a child in the way he should go & when he is older he will not depart from it.’ Your children are a reflection of the work & prayers & spirituality & moral compass that PARENTS POUR INTO KIDS. You disowned kids that you created & you are also against God but judgement day is between you & your maker so #carryon.”

That comment earned a response from Brian McKnight, who wrote, “1. God wasn’t taking about children that are the product of sin which these are 2. I didn’t raise them their mothers did 3. Know the whole story before quoting the Bible 4. Take your inaccurate negativity off my page and try being happy.”

It seems that message also triggered a reaction from his ex-wife Julie, who said she is proud of the children that she raised.

“The point of every negative situation, whether it’s an illness whether it’s a fool that you have to deal with because they keep entering your life when you are no longer giving any more energy to it, is to only keep you down to where they thought they had you because they were the author of an extremely abusive situation emotionally, mentally,” she said. “And they’re no good at not being the center of attention anymore. So when everybody pulls that away, it’s like a kid without candy who throws a tantrum.”

Brian McKnight has not responded to her comment. The singer welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Leilani McKnight. He also changed his name to match his baby boy’s name, a move that angered his eldest son.