Lil Baby and Dreezy Denies Hooking Up At Coachella Amid Dating Rumors

Lil Baby and Dreezy shuts down speculations that they are an item. The two rappers have been hit with dating rumors after photos of them confirmed they were at the same house at while attending Coachella last weekend.

A ton of celebrities and fans converged at the 2024 Coachella last weekend, which saw some memorable performances from headliners Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, and Lana Del Rey. The headliners had some supporting acts who hit the stage, including YG Marley, whose set includes a mini-reunion of the Fugees with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean performing some classics.

Ice Spice also debuts a new song at Coachella, which samples Sean Paul’s 2002 classic “Gimme The Light.” The song is expected to be on her forthcoming debut album, Y2K, which fans are expecting sometime this year.

It wasn’t all about fantastic performances and fans having a good time, as some artists were forced to address some things circulating in the gossip media space. Tyler the Creator called out Jerrod Carmichael over a statement he made.

Lil Baby and Dreezy were also forced to respond to dating rumors after fans compared a photo that the Atlanta rapper shared to a video that the “Love Someone” rapper posted on her IG Story. Baby wrote on the photo of himself standing near a swimming pool with stacks of cash in hand, “Told My Mama Ain’t No Mo Getting Put Out.”

Reacting to the dating rumors, Lil Baby commented, “Same house different days y’all be reaching to hard.” Dreezy also called the rumors false, writing, “[cap emojis] Yall are reaching! That’s the homie!”

Lil Baby was recently spotted with his baby mother Jayda Cheaves following her Easter Weekend trip to Jamaica for hosting duties and vacation. The former couple have been dating on and off for the past several years and appears to be off currently after Cheaves revealed that she is single. The ex-couple had a tumultuous history in their relationship with mounting cheating allegations on the part of the rapper.

On the other hand, Dreezy is fresh out a relationship with singer Jacquees who is now dating Deiondra Sanders.