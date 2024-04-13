Hot New Dancehall Music This Week: Bounty Killer, Tommy Lee Sparta, Popcaan, Ini Kamoze

Several dancehall artists released new music this week, with some veterans returning to the airwaves while the new generation continues to make waves. This week, we saw new music from Bounty Killer, Tommy Lee Sparta, Popcaan, Govana, Chronic Law, Jada Kingdom, and more.

Dancehall has been very active over the past few weeks as artists get ready to drop their best hits for the 2024 summer season. Check out some of the hottest new music in the space below.

Bounty Killer – Jet Black

Bounty Killer takes us down memory lane with a gritty new single, “Jet Black,” laying down some hardcore lyrics over a traditional dancehall beat produced by Daseca. “Trench Town me born, Callalee Bed grew me, Seaview mek them know me/ Me good any weh me bad any weh, mi wi send yuh any weh the heaven and the devil deh,” Killer deejay.

Bounty Killer – Life of Di Party

The Warlord also link up with Sipo Records for a new banger, “Life Of Di Party.” The dancehall legend debut the single with an accompanying animated lyric video, which Beenie Man makes a cameo in. “Still a run dancehall, from the root to di wall, unnu cyaan seh mi fall/ Well, every gyal love di Killer whether short of tall bring di G string fi fall and c*cky mek dem bawl/ Di Killa a di life a di party,” the deejay rhymes.

Bounty Killer is currently prepping his long-awaited album, King of Kingston, which has seen numerous delays due to production issues. Still, in the meantime, the legendary deejay is dropping new singles for his fans.

Popcaan and Shane O – Mad Head

Popcaan and Shane O team up on a new collab, “Mad Head,” which is featured on the Unruly Boss album Best Mood, released in December 2023. While this is not a new song, the music video is only now arriving, which will help some dancehall fans who have never heard the song discover it. The Young And A Dweet-produced single was one of the standout singles on Best Mood.

Jahmiel – Solid As A Rock

Jahmiel returns with “Solid As A Rock,” a production by Quantanium Recordz and his own label Patriotz Muzik. The dancehall singjay has been one of the most consistent artists of the new generation of musicians in Jamaica, with a consistent supply of conscious music.

“Look back inna mi past and mi seh prior work/ Real faith a nuh supm weh yuh get at church/ Go deep within yuhs?lf, tek a search/ Best tim? fi fight yuhself a when yuh hurt,” he sings.

Ini Kamoze and Lila Iké – I Want You

In a perfect case of new generation meeting veterans, Lila Iké teams up with 90s reggae legend Ini Kamoze on a new collaboration, “I Want You.” The track was well-received in the reggae community, fueling new interest in Ini Kamoze’s past work, which includes some legendary tracks like”

“Hey I don’t talk and hide my stick/ My love for you is automatic/ This ya love ya lick like brick/ Come to make a girl boom-flick,” Kamoze sings. Lila Iké chimed in, “Now listen me, I’m loving you with every bit of me/ And if what you say is true/ Then this yah love a the epitome/ Of what is loving unconditionally/ Just remember respect due/ So all I ask is consider me yeah.”

Bugle and Chronic Law – Real Storm

Bugle and Chronic Law team up with Hungry Lion Records on “Real Storm.” The St. Thomas native has been very busy in the studio since last year adding to his growing catalog with new music dropping almost weekly.

Govana and Jada Kingdom – Pull Over

Govana and Jada Kingdom crossed paths again on another collab, “Pull Over,” a production from Raheef Muzik Group and Chimney Records. The track comes on the heels of Govana being forced to publicly address a rumored beef with his mentor Aidonia. The two artists rubbished the claim after Urban Islandz reported that the rumors of a fallout were false.

“Yuh bout fi drive mi mad yuh a mussi chauffeur/ Mi a look pon yuh cocky print through yuh trousers/ Feel fi advertise it pon a poster/ Anyweh yuh want it a deh suh yuh fi bend mi/ Skin mi skin out fi yuh stroke it gently/ Mi love sex talk a bare lie yuh fi tell mi,” Jada Kingdom sings.

Tommy Lee Sparta – Autopilot

Tommy Lee Sparta drops off “Autopilot,” produced by Guzu Muziq, Night Owl, and Boss Lady Muzik. The Ink Drops-directed music video saw a cameo by Vybz Kartel’s son, Likkle Vybz. Tommy Lee Sparta wasted no time getting back to music following his release from prison last year for a gun case. The artist will be taking the stage at Reggae Sumfest this year and has a slew of upcoming shows locally and overseas.