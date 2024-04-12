Summer Walker’s Boyfriend Accused Of Harassment By Multiple Women

American R&B singer Summer Walker is in love and sharing a new love interest with the world, confirming that her relationship with Black Mafia Family actor Lil Meech is over.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech dated briefly last year but quickly broke up after he was spotted on a Ring doorbell camera cheating with a Houston woman. The two were spotted in October last year, fueling speculation that a reconciliation occurred. Walker even said she wanted twin boys with Meech back in December.

However, it seems she’s over him and onto another, as she recently posted up with her new man, Coop Carrington, while celebrating her 28th birthday. In photos posted to her Instagram account, Walker shared snaps of her at an event with friends and family members.

“Surrounded with so much genuine love [heart emoji] thank you for all my birthday wishes,” she captioned photos.

In other photos, she also revealed that she and her partner and friends visited a cathedral. The two are seen kissing outside of the church. In other snaps, they light candles and pray. The group also enjoyed food and drinks together in an Asian restaurant.

Walker also gets a birthday surprise as her cake is brought out, and everyone sings her happy birthday.

Walker appears to be visiting Mexico with her friends and beau as they sightsee out and about, and two fans even seem to run off an impromptu rap performance for her.

While celebrating her latest milestone, Walker also revealed her goal for chapter 28.

“My gift to myself for the age of 28 is the word “no”. A regulated nervous system. Living slowly, softly and intentionally,’ she captioned a carousel of photos from a nature walk.

Walker’s big reveal is not without controversy, however, as several women online, including porn actress Miss B Nasty claimed she had a bad experience with him. Other women also claimed that he had exposed their sexual content in revenge porn schemes.

“OMG this the n***a who exposed me in 2015!!! Most of the sh*t that’s out there of me w/o my consent. I sent it to him and he posted it when I said I didn’t wana talk to him anymore. Omg this n***a is crazy & evil!! Miss B Nasty had an issue w his s** too,” one woman wrote.

this is so crazy this the 3rd post i’ve seen in the last 3 minutes of me scrolling about this guy WTF .. we gotta protect summer yall ? pic.twitter.com/DKBK5K1ezL — 333 (@_LoveSOLO) April 12, 2024

Oh wow! Adult content creators are coming forward with their own allegations about Summer Walker’s boo Coop Cashington accusing him of sexual harassment https://t.co/42LGGHkZSi pic.twitter.com/8g6Y8Qtg3d — IG @whisperswithbella (@Bellawhispers_) April 12, 2024

Miss B Nasty claimed that Carrington had stalked her for over a decade. “He’s harmful to SWers and has been for over a decade. You might know him as King Giavanni or Papii Lush,” she wrote.

Another woman added, “Summer Walker’s man, Coop Cashington, is allegedly an adult content creator/manager and was sending pics of Summer’s twins to his client/collaborator.”

“This is the man that hacked my iCloud and tried to threaten me with revenge porn because I told him I wasn’t interested in him,” another woman said.

Another also questioned Summer. “This man stalked me for years and counting … last one was about 2 months ago using fake pages and in women’s accounts posing as the women for collabs .. and got my first twitter deleted what the f**k are you doing summer.”

In the meantime, Carrington posted a sentimental message about him and Walker reconnecting after years.

“I let you go in 2017 but you came back to me when I needed you the most.. the power of the tongue & mind is real.. I speak everything into existence,” he wrote on Facebook.

Walker has not reacted to the posts.