GloRilla Confirms JT Fight At VMAs, Rappers Clash On Twitter

Memphis rapper GloRilla is alleging that City Girls rapper JT has “secret animosity” for her after the latter spoke about an alleged fight between them late last year.

A blogger alleged that GloRilla and JT had a spat where the Memphis rapper flung a purse at the Miami rapper at the VMAs awards last October. However, neither JT nor GloRilla confirmed or denied the report. On Friday, GloRilla went off on JT after Female Rap Room made a post claiming that JT responded to the rumor. “She never slapped me! Ever!” the post quoted JT.

JT also corrected the post. “I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b**tches now it’s female unity? CORNY!!!” JT wrote.

GloRilla was, however, not pleased with the post and called out JT. “Ho, shut yo dumb a** up * fix dem uglass wigs I said it ain’t no beef ho da one with da secret animosity,” Glo wrote.

JT also seemed to blame Glo for the portrayal that there was a fight between them. “Ugly shouldn’t leave you mouth ever Joe you look like you was born feet first P****Y a** h*e DON’T mention me! Secret animosity? WHY?” one tweet read. “I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand,” she wrote on Twitter.

GloRilla also chided JT as she explained her reasons for not clarifying the issue. “I mentioned yo name to clear the air! What you wanted me to say I didn’t slap you but I hit you with a purse instead??? Scary a** ho,” Glo said.

GloRilla also went on to diss JT’s recent hosting events which appeared to be small club gigs.

“Don’t make me pop up at one of them Backyard BBQ shows you doing. You feeling a way about SLAPPING RAP B**CHES AND MAKING BAIL HO! Guess dat last run in had you thinking you da only b*tch I touched?” GloRilla said.

JT also took a dig at GloRilla – “OMG you are a liarrrr! B***h you didn’t hit me with sh*t FANNED out a** b***h you approach me sounding like an old beat up box Chevy “WHAT UP GANG.”

She added in another tweet- “That never made me feel a way d*ck face! I never reacted never gave af just stop the fake unity sh*t!”

GloRilla added, “Inmate 0983 was taking off her shoes like she was gone get to me. Didn’t know if her a** was trying to get active or get sturdy. Lying about getting touched is crazyyyyyyyy.”

JT also rebutted, “Fake a** street b***h always bringing up jail but was just crying bout how you ain’t have a bed until you was 15years old & sleeping in hotels I’m confused are you street or just poor?”

JT also mentioned GloRilla’s song “F.N.F” with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and accused her of being ‘messy’.

“I honestly thought glo was a real b***h man but she not she caused all that sh*t with FNF remix too! Came in the game messy & phony ready to switch on your homies too had to jump back on the roof!” JT wrote.

GloRilla also responded.

“Yeah you slower den me I’m done arguing get up with me in real life ion do da internet you gone win every time I already heard you going broke anyway.”

In the meantime, GloRilla also called JT’s bluff after being a gangster and a fighter after the latter posted a collage of her many mugshots. GloRilla appeared less impressed, claiming JT went to jail for stealing rather than fighting.

“Girl dem mugshots is from you stealing not fighting b***h STFU,” GloRilla wrote.

JT also threatened GloRilla. “The last one will be from me poking holes in you like the air mattresses you were sleeping on!” she wrote.