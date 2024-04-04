Buju Banton Breaks Silence On Son’s Death: “Sip Papa God Knows”

Buju Banton has broken his silence on the passing of his son, Miles Myrie. The reggae singer shared a photo of the 20-year-old on Thursday (April 4), four days after news of his death surfaced.

The reggae legend captioned the photo, “Sip papa God knows.” Buju Banton, real name Mark Myrie, has come under scrutiny following a video shared by a woman who says she housed Miles at her home for two months prior to his death because he was living on the streets in the United States.

The woman claimed that the 20-year-old needed medical attention because he wasn’t in good health. She revealed that his brothers came to her home and picked up Miles as she urged them to bring him to the hospital to get medical attention, but it appears he didn’t get the help he needed and subsequently ended up back on the streets where he was allegedly killed.

Buju Banton did not respond to the allegations made by the woman, nor did he share his son’s cause of death. Nevertheless, the reggae singer is getting a lot of support from fellow artists in the music industry and fans.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family my brother,” Beres Hammond wrote. Gramps Morgan, who himself is still mourning the death of his brother Peetah Morgan, wrote in all caps, “Mighty my heart is with you bredda prayers with you the mom and family stay atrong mi bredda!”

Dancehall artist Chi Ching Ching wrote, “Condolences to you and the entire family.” Some fans had mixed reactions to the singer’s post, but we will highlight only the positive ones. “Loosing a child is never easy to to accept… my condolences big bro I can relate..hold firm. and the the people criticizing you should stop and show respect for the young man instead,” one fan wrote.

Sources told Urban Islandz that a lot of artists privately reached out to Buju Banton to show their support as the reggae star dealt with the passing of his child.