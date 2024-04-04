Woman Calls Out Buju Banton, Says Son Was Homeless Before Death

A woman shared a video of herself calling out Buju Banton and blaming the reggae legend for the death of his son, Miles Myrie. The middle-aged woman, who did not share her name, released a video on social media detailing her recent encounter with Miles.

Urban Islandz reported on Tuesday (April 2) that Buju Banton’s son, singer Jahazeil, confirmed the passing of his brother Miles, 20, via a post on Instagram. The younger Myrie passed away in the United States, where he was living. The “Till Shiloh” singer has not made any public statements about his son’s passing, and Jahazeil declined to make any further statement, referring back to his father as the person responsible for making statements on the matter.

A woman went viral online after she shared a video chiding the singer for neglecting his son’s well-being. She shared that the late 20-year-old had been living with her for two months because he was homeless and that the last time she saw him, he needed medical attention and possible mental health help.

She also called out Buju Banton’s other sons, whom she revealed she called to pick up Miles from her home and urged them to take him to the hospital.

“Mi watch them pick him up from my yard in a one nice truck,” she said. “They were suppose to take him to the hospital, they already knew he was troubled, they knew he had issues. This is a kid that they said been in and out of [Juvenile detention], been in an out of hospital.”

The female also questioned why Buju Banton didn’t bring his son home with him to Jamaica. “You did not bring your son home to Jamaica, you is Buju,” she said as she grew emotional. “You need to be held accountable for these kids. I gave this kid to them and they picked him up and they did not do their due diligence. They knew the true behavior of the kid and they did not take him to the hospital, they did not take him to help.”

The female also blamed Miles’ brothers for allowing him to go back to the streets where he allegedly got killed. “Them release him back on the street and the very time they release that kid, the kid get killed… the kid out a street a beg fi food,” she said. “Buju son deh pon street a beg and him lose him life.”