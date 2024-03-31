50 Cent Performed On Nicki Minaj Gag City Tour, Takes Aim At Diddy & Daphne Joy

50 Cent makes a surprising appearance on Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” aka Gag City Tour, on Saturday night, and in true Fifty style, he used the opportunity to take aim at Diddy and his baby mother, Daphne Joy.

Nicki Minaj performed for a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, and her fans were in for some surprised guest appearances, including New York legend 50 Cent, who performed some of his hits. The G-Unit chief showed Nicki his appreciation for the tour stop invite. The rap legend also used his message posted on X to take a dig at his usual target Diddy and also the mother of his son, Daphne Joy.

“[Nicki Minaj], Gag City vibes,” Fifty wrote. “Yo, I’m not gonna front, Nicki got all the b**ches! I looked in the crowd and was like, ‘D**n, baby, what [are] you doing?’ Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers.”

Nicki Minaj also salutes her fellow Queens native. “This is so surreal to me, man, wow. Thank you to FIF! Southside, WE OUTSIDE! Two kids from QUEENS. GAG-UNIT!” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself and the Queens legend on stage.

50 Cent has been targeting Diddy and Daphne Joy all week following newly filed court documents by an attorney representing Rodney Jones Jr., which labeled Yung Miami and Daphne Joy as sex workers. Fifty pounced on it to not only call out Joy but also indicate that he was heading to court to get full custody of their son, Sire Jackson.

Daphne Joy also fired back at her baby daddy, accusing him of rape and physical abuse. She also claimed that he has only seen his son twice in two years despite her moving to live in New York, a mile away from him. 50 Cent denied the rape allegations and insisted that he would be seeking custody of their son.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj will continue the North American leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” with upcoming shows in Boston, Detroit, Brooklyn, and Montreal. She is also booked as the headliner of this year’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, where she will perform alongside J. Cole and potentially Drake.