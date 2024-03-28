Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent Of Rape and Physical Abuse, Vows To Take Legal Action

Daphne Joy fires back at her baby daddy, 50 Cent, accusing him of sexual assault and physically abusing her. Urban Islandz reported that the G-Unit rapper is gunning for full custody of his son with the model, Sire Jackson, amid allegations in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy that she was a sex worker.

50 Cent, who dated Daphne Joy prior to her dating Diddy, has a son with her. Not only is the New York rapper turn TV mogul calling her out, but also calling out Yung Miami, who was named a sex worker in Jones’ lawsuit against the Bad Boy rapper.

“Hey I’m an entertainer, what you do for a living baby? stop lying you little sex worker. LOL,” Fifty wrote in reaction to the story.

Daphne is now firing back with some serious allegations against 50 Cent, saying she will no longer protect his image. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

According to Joy, she moved to New York with her son so he could be closer to his father, 50 Cent, but despite living about a mile from him, he has only seen his son ten times in two years.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you,” she wrote. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

Daphne Joy later shared a clip of herself being emotional. “I wouldn’t wish this on any woman God hears me and that’s all that matters.”

Joy also stated that she will be pursuing legal action against Rodney Jones and his attorney for labeling her a “sex worker” in his lawsuit filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has not addressed Daphne Joy’s claims against him, at least not yet. However, sources are saying the two have not been on speaking terms for a long time despite having a son together.

50 Cent past domestic violence charges

In 2013, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, was charged with domestic violence for allegedly kicking his baby mother and destroying items in her condo. TMZ reported that the L.A. City Attorney says the rapper caused $7,100 in damages during the incident on June 23, 2013, at a condo in Toluca Lake, CA, belonging to the victim. The “21 Questions” rapper was hit with a total of five charges stemming from the alleged incident, including four counts of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

50 Cent’s attorney later issued a statement stating that the rapper “denies these allegations as made against him. It is important to note, Mr. Jackson has not been arrested and there is no warrant outstanding for his arrest.”