Gunna and Chloe Bailey Reunited Sparks Relationship Rumors, Spotted Holding Hands

Chloe Bailey and Gunna have reunited, and fans are already hoping they will resume dating. On Saturday, Chloe posted photos from Offset’s show in Los Angeles.

The singer’s snaps included pictures of the stunning Flo Milli, Offset, and even Gunna. The photo with Gunna is making the rounds on social media as many fans comment on the two potentially being a couple and re-igniting their romance. Chloe and Gunna sparked dating rumors in late 2022 and were spotted several times on dates in 2023.

They also released a steamy track, “You & Me,” in 2022, and fans were convinced that Gunna’s Valentine’s Day set-up in her apartment was proof that they were more than collaborators. However, it seems the romance was short-lived after he was arrested and named a commander of the alleged YSL gang in a sweeping racketeering indictment involving Young Thug and dozens of others.

The “Pushing P” rapper took a plea deal last December and was released just in time for Christmas. His attorney has denied that he “snitched” on his friend Young Thug but instead took an Alford Plea. Gunna was only charged with one offense- conspiracy to commit racketeering. Since then, he has maintained a low profile in the public eye and has not performed for months.

In recent weeks, it seems that the rapper has been making a re-appearance at events, including Offset’s concert on Friday. Gunna has also been busy in the gym and shared updates that he has dropped a significant amount of weight. In the photos, Chloe rests her hands hand on Gunna’s shoulder. Sunglasses cover the rapper’s eyes, and he keeps a straight face while looking ahead.

Fans of the two commented on their appearance, with many hoping that they would date.

“They actually make an attractive couple. I’m here for this. How yall know she left this man when he got locked up? I been pressing 1 for 5 years now and nobody know,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “Not somebody said he gone help her hide that pregnancy till December chileeeeee not she following in her sisters footsteps.”

In the meantime, Gunna is set to join Normani on her “1:59” track released earlier this week.