Model At Center Of Drake and Future Beef Speak Out and Gets Criticized

A woman rumored to be at the center of Drake and Future beef is speaking out and facing some more criticism for her choice of words. Drizzy and Pluto have been close friends for years and even collaborated on joint projects and many songs, but have surprisingly drifted apart over the past year.

After Future released his joint album, We Don’t Trust You, with producer Metro Boomin, it was pretty clear that he and Drake had a major falling out, and quickly, rumors started circulating that a female was at the center of their beef.

Some fans pointed out that Drake dropped some hints about his feud with Future in his For All The Dogs single, “What Would Pluto Do?” Fans initially thought the song was more of a tribute than a diss, but after the Atlanta rapper aired out his former friend on the single “We Don’t Trust You,” it became more clear that a woman got between them.

“You a ni**a number one fan, dog/ Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/ Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/ I don’t need another fake friend, dog/Can’t be ’bout a h**, ’cause we sharin’, dog/ In your feelings, ni**a, why you playin’, dog?” Future raps.

The woman, Diana, a.k.a Princess Diana, is now speaking out, and she is denying the narrative for the most part. “Nobody’s beefing over me,” Diana said in a video shared on social media. “I’m not that important; I’m just a regular girl. I’m just a regular person. It ain’t about me. I don’t need to address or clear anything up because those who know, know, and that’s all that matters, y’know? People are going to believe what they want to believe. So, it doesn’t matter what I clear up.”

Diana also received some backlash on social media for her use of the N-word in her rant, where she pointed out that she is not black and that she is Colombian.

“My n***a doesn’t care. He’s laughing at this,” she said. “He literally don’t give a f**k. He’s not going nowhere. I don’t know who thought he was going somewhere.”

Metro Boomin also commented on a post on X that linked Princess Diana to the Drake and Future beef. “Y’all n***as stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” the producer wrote.

Social media users questioned her authority in using the N-word since she explicitly stated that she is not black. “So you’re Colombian not black but saying n***a,” one fan said. Another quipped, “So who gave you the authority to use the N-word in our faces since you clearly state you’re not black. Make it make sense.”

Neither Drake nor Future have publicly addressed the beef between them, but there are rumors that the Freebandz rapper was upset with the Toronto emcee because he released a joint album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage.