Vybz Kartel and Sukihan’s “Pilates” Is No. 1 On iTunes Reggae Chart

Vybz Kartel link up with Sukihana for a new collaboration, “Pilates,” which has now topped the iTunes Reggae Chart. The single hit DSPs on Friday (March 21), and dancehall fans have been giving it rave reviews.

As you would expect, Vybz Kartel has a bit more pep in his steps now following a massive legal win earlier this month when the UK Privy Council ruled to overturn his 2014 murder conviction, pushing him one step closer to freedom. Of course, he is now awaiting the Jamaica Court of Appeal ruling on the matter, which could see him walk free or head for a retrial.

While he awaits further ruling on his case, Kartel has turned his attention to his life’s passion, his music. His newest single is “Pilates” featuring Sukihana and Jonny Blaze, which is currently at the top of the iTunes Reggae Chart ahead of YG Marley’s “Praise Jah In the Moonlight” at No. 2, and Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds” at No. 3.

“Give me weh mi like, Stretch me like Pilates / Mi know weh you like, Hood inna punani / Hotel, Meet me at the lobby, Oh yeah,” the duo sings.

Bob Marley has consistently occupied the top spot on the chart as the reggae legend’s music continues to be among the most popular among artists in the genre some four decades following his death. Bob Marley currently occupied five of the top 10 spots on the chart, with his grandson, YG Marley, holding the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Vybz Kartel and Sukihana celebrated the achievement, writing on IG, “#1 reggae song in the country Suki X @vybzkartel.”

The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star is a huge fan of Vybz Kartel and Jamaican culture. In a recent interview, she shared that her dream collaboration is a song with the dancehall legend. “I don’t know if you guys know but Vybz Kartel that’s my dream collab I love him and I love reggae,” she said.

Sukihana also previewed the song for Busta Rhymes, whom she had a collaboration with on the way.