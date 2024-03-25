Popcaan Facing Charges after Altercation With Police At Motorcycle Event

Popcaan and his crew got into an altercation with police officers at a motorcycle stunting event over the weekend. Sources who were at the event on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew told Urban Islandz that what started as a fun evening for bikers and local residents took an ugly turn when cops arrived.

Several videos have since surfaced online showing police officers confronting bikers as some of them fled the scene. Popcaan, who was riding a three-wheeler and wearing a yellow outfit, confronted the police officer, resulting in an altercation.

Several men stepped in to seemingly get between the dancehall artist and the police as things escalated. Sources told us that officers pulled firearms, but it’s unclear if shots were fired or if that was done as a precautionary measure.

In the meantime, police sources told Urban Islandz that the JCF has launched an investigation into the matter to determine if any charges will be filed against the dancehall star. “We’re investigating the matter and will provide further update to the media,” our JCF source said. “There could be charges filed on a number of front, but I can’t give any further details until our investigation has been concluded.”

We’re also told that the motorcycle event appeared to be impromptu and was obstructing traffic in the area, which was why cops stepped in. There are no reports of anyone being hurt or charge for any offense. However, that doesn’t mean that charges won’t come later.

Popcaan and his crew had tussle with police an bike event in St. Andrew https://t.co/g2SJdGyW64 pic.twitter.com/d3XsGwtuXw — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) March 25, 2024

Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, has had a bitter relationship with local police. The dancehall veteran believes he is being targeted by law enforcement officials. In December last year, police shut down his Unruly Fest stage show in St. Thomas, leaving several artists fuming. Police again shut down Protoje’s Lost In Time Festival last month during Popcaan’s set, leaving the reggae singer fuming about proper 24-hour venues for reggae music in Kingston.

Popcaan was later fined $40,000 for breaches of Jamaica’s Noise Abatement Act, as well as a $6000 fine after copping to a guilty plea for disorderly conduct stemming from the incident at his Unruly Fest.