Popcaan Fined $6000, Pleads Guilty To 4 Unruly Fest Charges

Popcaan was all smiles and high spirits on Wednesday as he turned up for court to answer charges that he committed several offenses, including breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

According to reports, the artist pleaded guilty to four of five charges when he appeared before a judge at the Morant Bay courthouse in St Thomas parish.

Popcaan was charged by police last week with using indecent language, disorderly conduct, using abusive and calumnious language, and issuing a threat to police officers, which he pleaded guilty to. The judge, Sanchia Burrell, immediately sentenced him to a fine of J$6000 or U$38.

As for the Noise Abatement Act breaches, the artiste will answer to the charge on February 9 when he next appears in court.

The artiste, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, was charged in relation to the hosting of his annual Unruly Fest held in late December.

The police and Popcaan had a verbal confrontation as they shut down the festival just after 5 am, claiming that Popcaan was in breach of his license to host the event. The artiste, appearing frustrated, also vented that the police were always fighting against him and “that’s why St. Thomas cya better.”

According to his attorney, Matthew Hyatt, Popcaan was fined $1500 for each charge for a total of $6000.

The Noise Abatement Act has been in force since 1997. Within the last 25 years, many figures in the entertainment industry have called it out as being obstructive to the entertainment industry as it restricts musicians and parties from taking place after certain hours and in specific spaces.

Some critics have also blasted the Police’s use of the Noise Abatement Act to harass artists and promoters.

As he appeared for court, Popcaan told reporters he was “fine” as he set his crisp burgundy blazer after emerging from court.

Popcaan rejects opportunity to apologize to police

The judge also asked Popcaan if he had anything to say to the police officers he had a running with at Unruly Fest. The dancehall artist responded saying, “I don’t have nothing to say.”

Popcaan has since reacted to the $6000 fine in court via a video posted on his Instagram Story, where he joked about wanting help from his fans to pay the bill. The artist faces ten days in jail if he fails to pay the fine.