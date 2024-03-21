Erykah Badu Asks Jay-Z For Help With Backlash From Beyoncé BeeHives

Erykah Badu found herself on the receiving end of criticisms from the BeeHives. The R&B songstress shared a one word comment about Beyoncé’s act ii: Cowboy Carter album cover leaving some fans asking if she is praising or criticizing the artwork.

On the album’s cover art, the 42-year-old singer donned her birthday suit while covering up certain parts of her body with a sash that reads “act ii BEYINCÉ” and her long braided hair with beads. It seems that Erykah Badu, 53, is now suggesting that Beyonce hijacked her style on the album cover, forcing the Beehive to go on the attack.

Badu shared the cover art on her Instagram Story and wrote “Hmmm” without adding any context to her one word reaction. Perhaps that was deliberate as she is aware of how protective Beyoncé fans are. The backlash was swift all across social media especially on X where she started to trend.

In response to the BeeHive, Badu asked Jay-Z to intervene, although seemingly in a humorous way. She wrote, “To Jay Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me?? [laughing emoji].”

Some fans pointed out that Erykah Badu’s post might not be what fans think it is since her post was so cryptic. “She might not be shading Beyoncé some of y’all fans are just too emotional and quick to cancel someone for the least bit of foolishness, perhaps she was just nodding to how good Bey look on that cover art,” one fan wrote.

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s publicist, also seemed to take a subtle dig at Badu when she shared a compilation clip of the Lemonade singer wearing beads in her hair throughout the years. “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 #criticswithoutcredentials,” she wrote. Beyonce fans praised her for the post, although she did not mention Badu.

Beyoncé’s forthcoming album, act ii: Cowboy Carter, is scheduled for release on March 29. The singer shared that the album has been five years in the making and was birthed out of her feeling rejection from the country music community.