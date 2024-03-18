Spice Says Her Third Album On The Way: ‘Jamaica gives me so much inspiration’

Spice assured her fans that he third album is on the way as she takes time out her busy schedule to enjoy the natural beauty of Jamaica.

The Queen Of Dancehall is currently in her homeland, away from her busy life in Atlanta. Over the weekend, she slipped into a blue bikini to take a dip in the crystal clear waters of Little Dunn’s River in St. Ann. Spice used the opportunity to give an update regarding her forthcoming yet-to-be-titled album.

“Jamaica gives me so much inspiration,” she wrote while YG Marley’s “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” provides a fitting soundtrack. “My Album loading up, I’m almost done writing.”

Some of her fans asked her what the project would sound like while noting the beautiful fall in the background. Spice responded, “Boom pan di buddy and dive inna the river, c*cky long till it reach all mi liver.”

Spice visited Singapore earlier this year when she also revealed that she traveled to that country to get her mind into album mode. She also made headlines last week for her social media spat with her former friend and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast Karlie Redd. The two women had a bitter falling out last year, which is currently on full display on the current running season of the show.

According to Spice, Karlie Redd not only gifted her a fake Celine handbag for her birthday gift, but also knew about her friend sleeping with Justin Budd while he was dating the Jamaican artist.

“Karlie was friends with a girl; the girl was f**king Justin,” Spice said in a lengthy video posted on her Instagram account. “I have proof, and I have receipts…she do make up. They used to have a relationship, when I confronted them them say it was before me so them never feel they should tell me, it’s not now, them stop talk.”

Nevertheless, Karlie Redd didn’t deny the allegation about her friend but shared receipts showing that the designer handbag was the real deal. Karlie also said she would not intentionally hurt Spice while addressing the alleged friend affair with Spice’s ex-boyfriend.

The new album has yet to get a title or release date. The project will be the follow-up to Spice’s 2022 album, Emancipated, which spawned hits like “Clap Clap,” “Tape Measure,” and “Crop Top.” Spice released her debut album, 10, in 2021 after being in dancehall for over 20 years. She received a Grammy nomination for the album.