Chrisean Rock Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Says Blueface Is Her Gift

Chrisean Rock celebrated her 24th birthday reminiscing about her baby daddy, Blueface, ahead of his release from jail. The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their relationship earlier this year, weeks after the “Thotiana” rapper turned himself in to police for probation violation.

Blueface was sentenced to six months behind bars and is scheduled for release in June of this year. Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, celebrated her birthday on March 14th. She wrote on X, “I’m thanful for making it to 24.” In another pose, she wrote, “The only gift I want is you Blue(face).”

Certainly, she is unable to receive that gift now, but she did spend the day talking to Blueface, who called her from jail.

Chrisean Rock has been getting a lot of flack from her fans for her recent antics surrounding Blueface, whom she had a very messy breakup with last year after giving birth to their son, Chrisean Jr. Not only did she move back into the Los Angeles rapper’s home while he was behind bars, but she also got a new face tattoo, weeks after going through the pain of covering up her previous tattoos of him.

In the aftermath of the tattoo stunt, some half a million fans unfollowed her on social media, sending a clear message that they were over the antics. It’s also evident that the message from her fans was received since her social media activity has significantly decreased over the past couple of weeks.

“Your income must’ve declined a lot for you to be acting like this for real, we don’t care stop the antics on Beyonce Twitter,” one fan wrote. Another said bluntly, “We just don’t care anymore just go join him in jail and give that baby to Karlissa let she take good care of him.”

Chrisean Rock says she is working on her debut album as she preps to go all in on her musical career.