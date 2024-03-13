Popcaan Says Newly Elected Morant Bay Mayor ‘Can’t Read’

Popcaan is scoffing at politicians following the recent local government election, which resulted in a newly installed Mayor of Morant Bay, the capital city of his native parish, St. Thomas.

Popcaan has had an unfriendly relationship with politicians and police over the years and, seemingly, spilled over into his stage shows where it almost seemed as if he had been targeted by cops. Not only did police shut down his annual Unruly Fest in St. Thomas in December last year, but last month, his performance at Protoje’s Lost In Time Festival was also cut short by cops.

In a message shared on X, Popcaan questioned the intelligence of the newly elected Morant Bay Mayor, Businessman Louis Chin.

“Them really take St Thomas people fi fool to pussy****tt!” Poppy wrote. “How can the Morant bay mayor can’t Read? ya hear me, let me go finish my album.”

His posts garnered mixed reactions from his fans on X, as most seemed to ignore the political aspect and focus more on the music. Popcaan is currently working on his next album, the follow-up to his 2023 project, Great Is He. That project saw him working with artists like Burna Boy, Drake, Toni-Ann Singh, and Chronic Law, who was featured on the single “St. Thomas Native.” Lawboss is also from St. Thomas, which makes the title of the song fitting.

The newly elected Mayor of Morant Bay has not publicly responded to Popcaan’s criticism. However, some discussion might have occurred behind the scenes, given the dancehall artist’s considerable influence in the Parish and the town. Popcaan’s influence is evident in his charitable initiatives in the Parish, solidifying his place in St. Thomas as the unofficial mayor. Recently, the 35-year-old deejay used his own money and resources to clean drains in the Parish, a task he says politicians have neglected for years.