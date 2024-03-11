Lauryn Hill, Damian & YG Marley Performed At Jo Mersa Birthday Celebration

Damian Marley and his son, Christian Marley, put on a show for fans at Jo Mersa’s birthday celebration last weekend. The event also saw Lauryn Hill performing with her son, YG Marley.

The show, aptly named The Marley Family Presents Jo Mersa Marley Birthday Celebration, was a tribute to the late Jo Mersa Marley. Held at the iconic Reggaeland, Nine Miles, in St. Ann, Jamaica, the event saw several of the Marley brothers and their children paying homage to Jo Mersa’s legacy. Jo Mersa, Bob Marley’s grandson and son of Stephen Marley, was a talented reggae musician in his own right. Jo Mersa passed away in December 2022 in Florida at the age of 31.

At one point during the show, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley brought his son, Christian, on stage. The teenager, who was thrust under the spotlight, received a huge forward from the packed venue. The crowd was in a frenzy as the third-generation Marley showcased his talent, all while his father, Jr. Gong, looked on with pride. The father-son duo then joined forces, delivering a performance that was both heartwarming and electrifying.

Stephen Marley also performed at the event, as well as Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Capleton, Buju Banton, TG Marley, Lauryn Hill, Lutan Fyah, Spragga Benz, and Sizzla Kalonji, who recently got back his US visa paving the way for him to perform in the US for the first time in years.

The highlight of the show was perhaps YG Marley performing his hit Billboard hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” with his mother, Lauryn Hill, who co-wrote and produced the song. YG is the son of Rohan Marley, which makes him among the new generation of Marleys on the musical forefront.

“Praise Jah in the Moonlight” is making waves globally in the music industry. Currently sitting at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it is the only reggae/dancehall song to have made it to the chart so far this year. The song, co-written and produced by his mother, Lauryn Hill, has garnered over 130 million streams on Spotify and over 23 million views on YouTube. With such impressive numbers, it’s no surprise that the song is on track to be certified Gold in the United States this year.

After the show, YG Marley and Lauryn Hill met Popcaan, Jahshii, and Bugle while mingling with locals in the streets.