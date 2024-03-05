Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Breakup Caught Pretty Vee’s Attention

Rick Ross and his young bae, Cristina Mackey, have reportedly split, and it seems that the ‘Biggest Boss’ is already back on the market as he was spotted out with a new woman over the weekend.

Fans seem to think that Mackey and Rick Ross were broken up after she abruptly ended her Instagram Live video on Saturday after one of Ross’ songs began playing in the background. Cristina Mackey was speaking to the camera when she stopped for a few seconds, and her facial expression became somber and sad-looking. She ended the live video quickly, leading fans to believe she and Ross were no longer an item.

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey were first seen together in December after she posted about their relationship. Since then, Mackey appeared at odds with Ross’ last rumored girlfriend, Pretty Vee, whom she shaded in a relationship, and his baby mother, Tia Kemp, after Kemp mocked her cooking skills.

Mackey has been showcasing her musical talent on her Instagram account despite the rumored rift with Rick Ross. Her songs, including the popular “7 pm,” demonstrate her potential as a talented singer poised for growth in the ever-competitive music space.

It’s unclear if she and Ross have broken up, but her recent posts do not include pictures of them for Valentine’s Day or any recent photos despite being open about her relationship in the past. The last time they were spotted together was Super Bowl Weekend, where she showed off the hamburger helpers she made for the rapper.

Rick Ross also seemed occupied with a new woman and was spotted at LIV Miami with a young lady holding on to him. Ross is seen sitting while the woman stands behind him with her hand on his shoulder.

The supposed breakup came weeks after Mackey told her fans that Ross had moved her into his home and even flown her to Colombia for a new set of veneer teeth. Mackey reportedly moved to Miami in January. There are reports that she was allegedly crying outside after Ross kicked her out of his home.