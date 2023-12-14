Rick Ross Girlfriend Cristina Mackey Reacts To Fans Mentioning Pretty Vee

Rick Ross has a new girlfriend and is already addressing her haters after announcing her relationship with the rapper earlier this week. Some fans of the rapper immediately flooded the comments with questions about his previous girlfriend Pretty Vee.

In an Instagram post, 27-year-old Cristina Mackey posted a photo of her and Rick Ross hugging in front of his private jet while he grabbed her butt. “Use it as motivation,” she captioned the images showing her and the rapper on a date.

The photos show her and Rick Ross about to get on his jet and later in a car on the way to a date. The couple are also seen enjoying shots during the date. Mackey, who is said to be related to the respected Muslim leader Louis Farrakhan, also had words for her critics who have been posting hateful comments under her comments.

“A lot of the comments on my page- y’all have never had a man that keep you in your power. Y’all have never had a man give you the reassurance that you didn’t know you needed. Y’all don’t got too much consistency going on. I could tell y’all don’t like to see nobody winning, nobody happy. It’s something about a man that could keep you in your power that will make you want to ride under the wheels fall off,” she said in a video on Instagram Live.

She continued, “It’s no way I care about what you think. It’s no way you think that I care about what you think. Couldn’t be true. It’s something about a man that corrects you properly when you are wrong that makes me want to ride.”

The announcement of Rick Ross and Mackey sent shock waves as fans expressed confusion since he was in a public relationship with social media personality Pretty Vee.

“Pretty Vee would’ve never even responded,” one person responded to her. “When did he leave Vee,” another fan said.

There are reports that Rick Ross also just welcomed a baby with an unnamed woman.